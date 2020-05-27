With patriotism, tradition and service in mind, veteran and auxiliary members of American Legion Trent-Sallee Post 230, Stockton, spent Saturday, May 23, on the Stockton city square handing out commemorative Buddy Poppy flowers to area residents and holiday visitors alike.
Post and auxiliary members were present at both the city square and the Woods Supermarket Stockton location raising awareness about veteran service programs while passing out the symbolic red flowers as a service to the community and a show of generational patriotism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.