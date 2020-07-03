A communitywide blood drive sponsored by American Legion and Auxiliary members from Trent-Sallee Post 230 was held the afternoon of Friday, June 26, in the lower level of the historic Community Building in Stockton.
Throughout the afternoon, community donors were greeted and cared for by volunteers from the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.
Post members said the event’s turnout was “really good” and after the day’s efforts were completed, post leadership confirmed the effort exceeded goals for donations.
Additional information regarding ongoing veteran services and upcoming event can be found by visiting the post’s Facebook Page.
