On Friday, April 20, the American Legion Post 230 and Auxiliary hosted the first delayed entry program recognition dinner for graduating high school students who have enlisted into the military.
After the invocation led by post chaplain Larry Johnston and the Pledge of Allegiance led by post commander Gary Maugh, Post 230 fed attendees to a hearty spaghetti dinner. The meal had been prepared by the Post Auxiliary members.
Between 55-60 people attended the event, according to organizer Larry Fisher, which included numerous post and auxiliary members. Several post members wore their military attire, as well.
Honorees included four Navy enlistees; Aliana Rice, Kayden Goodman, Jadzia and Xander Robertson, along with their guests.
Army National Guard enlistees included Tyler Kay and Ashton Connell, along with their guests.
After dinner, guest speakers, Sergeant Ian Rubin, Navy Petty Officer Zach Hicks, Sergeant First Class Mark Durbin, Captain Amy Becker and retired Brigadier General Jim Behan espoused words of wisdom, encouragement and motivation to the newest soldiers and sailors.
