A blood drive sponsored by the American Legion Post 230 and Auxiliary will be held from 1-6 p.m. Friday, April 2, at the lower level of the Stockton Community Center on 209 North St. in Stockton.
Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule an appointment, call (417) 227-5006 or go to cbco.org/donate-blood.
Masks are required for donors and staff. Masks will be provided for those who do not have one. Each donor will receive a free t-shirt while supplies last.
