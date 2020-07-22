Stockton’s American Legion Trent-Sallee Post 230 installed new and returning officers the afternoon of Wednesday, July 15, during the post’s monthly meeting.
Pictured in no particular order, the 2020-21 officers are as follows: Gary Maugh, commander; Glenn Burnaman, first vice-commander; Larry Griffin, second vice-commander, honor guard/color guard captain; Thomas Mantzey, sergeant at arms; James Beehan, financial officer and historian; Jonathan Taylor, adjutant and service officer; and Lawrence Johnston, chaplain.
