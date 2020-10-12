Stockton’s American Legion Trent-Sallee Post 230 and Auxiliary are hosting a community blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, in the lower level of the Community Building, located at 209 North St., Stockton.
As the current pandemic has forced cancelation of many area blood drives, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks reports blood supplies are very low and donors are urgently needed.
Appointments are strongly encouraged in order to maintain social distancing and reduce wait times. Face masks also are encouraged and will be provided if needed.
For additional information, interested parties are encouraged to contact auxiliary member Carla Griffin at (618) 697-0957.
