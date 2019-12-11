Members, American Legion Trent-Sallee Post 230, Stockton honor guard, auxiliary, family members and volunteers spent part of Sunday, Dec. 7, assisting with the placement of wreaths at the Springfield National Cemetery in a show of patriotic support while observing Pearl Harbor Day as a group.
