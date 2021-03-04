What qualifies you as a candidate for the hospital board?
I am a lifelong member of Cedar County — currently raising a family and building a career here. I believe communication is the most important facet of building relationships, developing rapport and establishing a trustworthy institution. My goal is to be transparent, open, honest and concise so that everyone can be aware of what is going on at our local hospital.
I hold a Master’s Degree from the University of Missouri — St. Louis in Education Curriculum. This degree afforded me the opportunity to build critical thinking skills, research and assessment skills, as well as the ability to prove my dedication to my craft.
How will your background and education help you in your office if elected?
My masters degree trained me to analyze large amounts of information quickly and accurately. My degree in English serves as an excellent springboard for reading and understanding law. I ask questions, do research and keep asking questions. I am objective and concerned — and I am conscientious about gaining support from our community. I am careful and transparent, and I am consistent. My opinions are based in fact, research and evidence-based data. I want to see sources, I want to see the evidence and proof of claims, all to be sure any decision I make is the best decision for our community.
What do you believe are the most significant issues currently facing the hospital board and what do you intend to do if elected to resolve those issues?
In my opinion, the biggest issue facing our hospital is the level of transparency with our county. I want to help the community understand the services available as well as ensuring they have a voice at the board meetings regarding the addition of future services relevant for our county residents.
I want to know: Are we being fiscally responsible? Are we providing the best access to providers and services that we can? Where are our weaknesses? What are our strengths? I want to know that our community trusts us and will come to us with their health needs.
Personal statement:
I am running for a position on the hospital board during the April election because I care about my community and the health and well-being of those in it. I also have seen the effects of misinformation and believe it is very dangerous to not work to stop the spread of inaccuracies. I like to ask questions, be informed, do research and look to other experts in their respective fields to form my own opinions. I do not follow the path that is easy — I believe in pursuing that which is true. I am committed to being a part of the solution.
