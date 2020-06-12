In spite of a pandemic putting a knick in plans, the labor of love and patience has lended its hand to Piette’s Café — a new Stockton dining option — as the owners, Mark and Jennifer Piette, eye a summer opening.
Located next to the square, owners Mark and Jennifer Piette will specialize in traditional high-quality American fare with some Italian and French elements, according to previous CCR coverage.
The new eatery will offer a variety of soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, lunch and dinner menu options featuring locally sourced meats and vegetables as well as feature an expanded bar area.
Piette’s Café was originally planned to open in October of 2019, Jennifer said, but “a lot of work” needed to be done on the building for refurbishment.
“We were ready to open May 20, and the day I got our liquor license in the mail from the state was the day they shut down restaurants,” Jennifer said, referring to Missouri stay-at-home order for COVID-19.
Additionally, the person the Piettes were working with to order a computer system for the restaurant’s payroll system was changed to a different position due to COVID-19, which added additional complications of securing the system, Jennifer said.
However, Jennifer said, at the beginning of the novel coronavirus’ effects on the country, she did expect restaurants to be shut down because she also works as a nurse at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
Now, the Piettes have reapplied for a liquor license and are waiting for it to come through.
“I’m at the point that even if we don’t have a liquor license when we first open, we’re just going to go ahead and open once the [computer] system gets here,” Jennifer said.
Staff interviews have been made, she said, and regarding her thoughts over being so close to opening the restaurant’s doors, she is excited.
“We’re very excited,” Jennifer said. “We’re very ready. It’s been a long time coming.”
Mark has been a chef for 35 years and attended culinary school to be a chef, Jennifer said, explaining details on the café.
“Hopefully, we’re going to have as much as we possibly can made from scratch — food and some healthier options,” she said.
Mark said he wrote the menu several times to execute a spot-on first impression for the eventual opening.
“We have that freedom,” Mark said. “We have all the right equipment. We’ve built it up to where I know we can be successful.”
The Piettes also plan on offering military and first responder discounts to customers.
The café is estimated to open in June, the Piettes said, noting they are ready once staff is trained and the computer system arrives.
For more information on Piette’s Café, see the restaurant’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.