Nearly 100 local high school athletes from Southwest Missouri have been selected as part of the 2021 Grin Iron Classic All-Star High School Football Teams. In light of continued social distancing requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sertoma GIC will not be played this year; however the team members will be recognized. The event typically is held the first Friday night of June and benefits the Tooth Truck.
The East and West Sertoma All-Star players selected for the 20th Annual Grin Iron Classic have been acknowledged in an online version of the game program with photos and bios, celebrating each player’s accomplishments throughout the year. In addition, Mediacom will showcase the GIC All-Stars, sponsors and charity in a special “From The Studio” airing on MC 22. To access the game program, dates and times of the MC22 show, visit https://rmhcozarks.org/events/grin-iron-classic/.
Selected players from Cedar County includes Gaven Morgan of El Dorado Springs (TE/DB) and Trey Graves of El Dorado Springs (LB).
Sponsors of the Grin Iron Classic are generously supporting the Tooth Truck despite the event’s cancellation including Presenting Sponsors, the Heart of the Ozarks Sertoma Club and Delta Dental of Missouri; Leadership Sponsor, the Greater Springfield Dental Society; and In-Kind sponsor, Mediacom. The GIC is hosted by the All-Star Smiles Sertoma Club, the SW MO High School Football Coaches Association, and Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks. Contributions from ads in the game program will also directly support the Tooth Truck program.
