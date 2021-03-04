Alex Wuerz, candidate for El Dorado Springs city council

What qualifies you as a candidate for El Dorado Springs city council?
My qualifications to run for City Council of El Dorado Springs include the 25 years I had as an over the road truck driver where I have witnessed the rise and fall of many small towns such as ours. I saw firsthand the mistakes made, which decimated some of these small towns, and what the successful towns did to become vibrant and successful.
How will your background and education help you in your office if elected?
My 20 years of being a business owner and operator will allow me to bring fresh ideas and energy to the council, all while being financially responsible and aware of things needing accomplished to reach our goal.
What do you believe are the most significant issues currently facing El Dorado Springs and what do you intend to do if elected to resolve those issues?
I see many issues facing our town, such as the large number of decrepit, dangerous, and run down homes. Our children are in need of more opportunities to fill idle time and our swimming pool needs a major overhaul. City ordinances are not being adhered to causing the aesthetics of our town to be uninviting to say the least, and our property values to decline. These are just a few of the many issues needing to be addressed.
Personal statement:
El Dorado Springs needs much more than a simple “clean up” — it needs to be made desirable to new businesses, as well as to those people looking for the quality of life El Dorado Springs was once known for. The “Go Along to Get Along” attitude is just not working anymore, changes need to be made. Change does not have to be a scary thing; it can actually be quite fun, profitable, and exciting. There is no doubt in my mind this town can become alluring and made to flourish once again. All of this is possible with the proper city council.
