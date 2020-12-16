Aldermen prepare to wrap up 2020

With the end of the year nearing, the Stockton board of aldermen met for the last time in 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Stockton City Hall.
OLD BUSINESS
In looking ahead to the beginning of next year and addressing the current COVID-19 social distancing recommendations, the city briefly discussed a possible mask mandate with no one present supporting such a measure.
“We’re not seeing cases spiking here in Stockton and I don’t think we need to be taking overly aggressive measures right now,” alderman Mary Anne Manring said. “Yes, it’s important to keep an eye on the situation and continue to do what’s best for ourselves, but clearly, the [preventative] measures people here are taking seem to be working.”
Mayor Roger Hamby agreed, noting the city was not currently considering a mask mandate.
“My opinion is, we don’t need to take this kind of action right now,” Hamby said.
Manring also noted the dialogue with county officials and voiced her appreciation for the expeditious communication from presiding commissioner Marlon Collins regarding his take on the matter, which did not support a mask mandate of any kind at the current time.
No vote was taken, and the city did not take any action regarding any official mask recommendation, declaration, mandate or ordinance.
Sidewalk repairs to an aging piece of walkway in the 300-400 block of South Street were addressed, and after brief discussion, city public works supervisor Raymond Heryford confirmed city crews will perform the repair work at a cost of $500.
The proposed work was motioned by alderman Mark Frieze, seconded by Manring and the motion to complete the repair work passed unanimously.
In addressing a longstanding conversation regarding security and the general layout of City Hall’s lobby and the proposed need for a secondary exit, city Clerk Vanessa Harper informed the board of the ongoing questions asked of her by fellow city employees.
“We’ve discussed this for what seems like forever,” Harper said with a chuckle. “We’ve always gotten so far with plans, but never had them come together and the staff here would like to know if and when this work may begin.”
Hamby noted the concerns and made it clear he supported some marginal contrsuction to make the lobby area of City Hall both more functional and safer for the city’s staff.
“This is not a failure of the council, they care about everyone here,” Hamby said.” I do. We all do. This just hasn’t been addressed yet, but it will be.”
Harper agreed with Hamby’s sentiment and lengthy discussion about rearrangements, partial walls, different entry and exit points all were discussed in an effort to come to a shared plan of the potential security measures to be taken.
Code enforcer/building inspector John Wilson interjected, sharing the need for approved engineered plans to submit to the proper officials and entities, especially given the structure is a government building.
Harper noted Wilson’s information and will address potential construction options in the near future.
SCHEDULED BUSINESS
During discussions regarding scheduled business, the city’s annual law enforcement contract with the city is due to be signed for the 2021 calendar year.
Hamby noted the city’s appreciation for the law enforcement services provided by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and said both he and Harper will be speaking to the sheriff Jame McCrary and other county officials about the contractual details and the agreement’s overall cost as the city prepares to enter into another year-long agreement with the local sheriff’s office.
In addressing the city’s emergency services, Harper said the city was exploring and potentially applying for a grant to assist in the possible purchase of a new pumper truck for the Stockton Volunteer Fire Department.
“I spoke to [chief] Kenney [Daniels] about this and he did let us know one of the department’s unit’s is getting to the point it’s not ewasy to service or find parts for anymore.
Both Heryford and Wilson shared Daniels’ assertation, stating unit 922, an aging pumper truck with the Stockton Volunteer Fire Department, has antiquated brakes which are increasingly difficult to find parts for. The unit’s front-mounted pump is an outdated unit primarily fitted to naval ship and is aging out to the point of unserviceable.
Though no decision was made during the meeting, Harper said she will continue to research grant options from the United States Department of Agriculture with the goal of securing a grant for financial assistance to replace the older unit in the future.
APPOINTED BOARDS (subhead, bold, all caps)
No one was present from the park board, cemetery board, airport board and no law enforcement liaison was in attendance.
Though no representatives were present, the board did announce the city of Stockton had received a letter of resignation from Marsha Cowan, who had chaired the cemetery board for a considerable amount of time.
Hamby, Harper and the assembled aldermen all noted their collective appreciation for Cowan’s volunteerism and Harper shared the city had already replied to the notice, thanking Cowan for her service and dedication to the city’s cemetery operations.
APPOINTED OFFICIALS
During the portion of the evening meeting allotted for appointed officials, city attorney Peter Lee noted he had seen a recent increase in traffic citation within the city and complimented local law enforcement’s efforts.
“I’m seeing these increase slightly and that’s a good thing,” Lee said. “It tells me our local law enforcement is listening to our concerns and monitoring places where we’ve had reported problems.”
COMMUNICATIONS FROM ELECTED OFFICIALS
In mayoral communications, Hamby brought a request to the board regarding the Christmas Eve holiday, noting the federal government, state government and several other larger entities all have chosen to deem Christmas Eve a paid holiday.
“This really is just a small present for the employees of the city,” Hamby said. “In years past, they’ve treated it as a half-day anyway. But I think our city staff deserves to have this day off to prepare for the holidays and be with their families.”
The collective assembled aldermen agreed and all city staff will be given Christmas Eve off with pay as a gesture of thanks from the city of Stockton.
Voicing his appreciation for the notion, Heryford noted the holiday does come with strings attached.
“If something happens, we’ll have to be here working,” Heryford said of the public works employees. “It’s great, but I’ve pushed snow on Christmas Day before and if we’re called in, we’ll be ready.”
Hamby, Harper and the aldermen in attendance all voiced their collective appreciation for the city staff and
With nothing further to discuss and no closed session taking place, the meeting adjourned at 5:50 p.m.
As no second meeting of the board will take place again in 2020, the aldermen will next meet at 4:30 p.m., Monday Jan. 11, at Stockton City Hall.
Aldermen meeting remain open to the public and interested members of the community are welcome to attend.
