New hangar at airport nears completion
With a full agenda and all elected officials in attendance, the Stockton city aldermen met at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26.
Following an invocation provided by pastor Dale Hill, Stockton Presbyterian Church, Mayor Mary Norell said the park board has narrowed down the scope of designs and specific elements for the initial layout of the veteran’s memorial area in the western portion of the city park.
Norell said plans would be available for review when they are finalized and accepted by the park board.
According to public works supervisor Raymond Heryford, the cremation area of the Stockton cemetery is now plotted, pinned and burial plots for cremated remains are available.
Progress continues to be made on the new hangar and pilot’s quarters at the Stockton Municipal Airport.
The city will have to address some minor changes to waste system plans to accommodate the new structure’s wastewater needs, but no long-term delays in construction are expected.
“According to the transitional ownership agreement we have in place with the skydiving company, this building will eventually be ours,” Norell said. “It’s important this be done right and be of use to us for years to come.”
Heryford will secure a temporary restroom facility for pilot and construction staff use until permanent facilities are installed and operational in the new structure.
The city will solicit bids from licensed professionals to havean expandable waste sytem installed at the new airport facility.
No law enforcement liaison was present from the Cedar County Sherriff’s Office.
In scheduled business, bill number 19-559 was read, motioned and approved to become ordinance 19-559 regarding the city’s 2019 property tax levy amount.
The city’s real estate tax levy will remain the same as the 2018 tax year, currently at .4427 cents per every $100 of assessed valuation — meaning there will not be any dramatic changes to real estate taxes assessed and/or collected from properties within the city limits.
Bill Crabtree, Executive Director, Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce, was in attendance to request street closures of Black Walnut Dr. and Spring Street in relation to events taking place during the SACC annual car show being held on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Crabtree also requested SACC be granted use of the city park facilities with fees waived for the chamber’s annual Halloween in the Park celebration.
Both requests were unanimously approved.
A request submitted by the Stockton Lion’s Club for use of the Stockton square on Friday, Aug 31 was also approved. The local club will conduct its bi-annual Chicken Stampede fundraiser on the Saturday of the coming Labor Day holiday weekend.
City officials also approved Vanessa Harper’s attendance of the annual Missouri Rural Water Association event October 28-30, at a cost of approximately $400 and city building inspector/code enforcer John Wilson’s attendance of a building code convention in Camdenton next month at a cost of $275 plus lodging.
City attorney Peter Lee was not present.
In communication from city building inspector/code enforcer John Wilson, a house within the city limits was condemned according to the city’s building codes.
Wilson said the property has severe electrical, plumbing and structural issues as well as a rodent, pest and waste problem.
The owners of the condemned residence have been in contact with Wilson over the last week and conveyed intentions of wanting to address the issues with the dilapidated property.
Wilson said he will confer with city attorney Peter Lee before taking additional steps and confirmed any and all potential work which might be done to the property will have to be pre-approved and completed by licensed plumbing and electrical contractors and possibly a structural engineer.
With nothing further to discuss, the meeting adjourned with no objections.
The aldermen will next meet 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16 at Stockton City Hall.
Aldermen meetings are open to the public and interested community members are encouraged to attend.
