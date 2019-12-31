Christmas lights at Agapé Ranch and Boarding School in Stockton are a growing traditional favorite for those who look forward to trekking about the county in search of colorful Christmas illuminated displays.
In celebration of the Christmas holiday, the Agapé organization continues to brighten the rural Stockton skyline with Christmas cheer each December as a gesture to the surrounding community.
