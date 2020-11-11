With the recent substantial increase across several social media platforms and area news outlets, Agapé Boarding School, Stockton, currently finds itself under growing scrutiny surrounding new allegations of abuse at the faith-based reformatory facility.
Since May of this year, the Cedar County Republican has been the breaking news source on abuses at Circle of Hope Girls Ranch, a so-called faith-based entity in Cedar County — often times weeks or months ahead of larger news organizations within the Ozarks.
In recent weeks, unsubstantiated allegations of mental, physical, emotional, sexual and religious abuse transpiring at Agapé Boarding School were presented to CCR and staff currently are vetting these accusations.
Recently, newer allegations of a sexual assault have been made at Agapé Boarding School and an investigation currently is underway.
At the present time, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office has acknowledged the local law enforcement office has turned the fact-finding efforts over to investigators with a criminal division of the State of Missouri.
On the morning of Monday, Nov. 9, CCR staff personally visited with administrative staff at Agapé Boarding School in an effort to obtain direct comment from the local entity.
During the brief visit with Agapé Boarding School staff, no official comments were made on the latest allegations or subsequent investigations; however, a a dialogue has been requested by CCR of Agapé Boarding School staff, administration and the organization’s legal counsel.
At the time of press, no official response from the Agapé organization has been supplied to CCR staff.
As further information becomes available to CCR editorial staff — and allegations are verified —more in-depth features on the topic will follow in the coming weeks’ issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.