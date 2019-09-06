A two-vehicle accident occurred at 1:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, on U.S. 54 in El Dorado Springs.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2006 Ford Econoline van driven by Stephanie Turner, 32, El Dorado Springs, turned into the path of a 1998 Ford Mustang driven by Reece Leer, 17, El Dorado Springs. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
Leer suffered minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Cedar County Memorial Hospital.
Harleigh Rivera, 19, Jerico Springs, suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, on Mo. 97 one mile west of Jerico Springs. According to the patrol, Rivera ran off the roadway in a 2006 Honda Civic, struck a ditch and overturned several times. Rivera, who wore a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar.
Kenneth Ayers, 73, and Janet Ayers, 70, both of Stockton, suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, on Route N four miles west of Humansville. According to the patrol, a 2004 Ford driven by Kenneth Ayers struck a deer, traveled off the right side of the westbound roadway and overturned. Janet Ayers wore a seat belt while Kenneth Ayers did not. Both were taken by private vehicle to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
