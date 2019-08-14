Perri Jadlot, 39, El Dorado Springs, suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, six miles east of Nevada on U.S. 54.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jadlot was a passenger in a 2009 Mazda CX7 driven by Skyla Rash, 20, El Dorado Springs. Rash slowed to make a left turn and her vehicle was struck in the rear by a 1985 GMC pickup driven by Christian Stanberry, 20, Fayette.
Jadlot, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Nevada Regional Medical Center.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, six miles east of Nevada on U.S. 54.
The patrol reported Kenneth Dean, 71, Nevada, driving a 2016 Honda CR-V, failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled into the path of a 1996 Ford F-350 driven by Timothy Snodgrass, 46, El Dorado Springs.
Dean suffered moderate injuries and was airlifted to Freeman West Hospital, Joplin. Snodgrass and a passenger, Michelle Snodgrass, 22, El Dorado Springs, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Nevada Regional. All three injured parties wore seat belts.
Shawn Obanion, 41, Bolivar, suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash at 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 4.5 miles northwest of Stockton on Mo. 32.
According to the patrol, Obanion, driving a 2003 Chevrolet 1500 pickup, ran off the roadway and struck a fence. He was not wearing a seat belt and sought his own treatment.
