As requested, I have decided to write about my experience in recovering from the tornado which took place on January 10, 2020, and flattened our home.
My husband and five-year-old were home at the time. They had just barely made it to the neighbors when two minutes later, our lives would forever be changed.
First of all, I will start by saying there is absolutely no way we would have got through this without the love and support from our family, friends and our communities who embraced us with open arms.
No lives were taken. All of our animals who were in the house at the time made it without any injuries by the grace of God.
My two co-workers who were working when I received that phone call will always carry a special place in my heart, I will always be grateful for having the two of them by my side that day.
I could hear what people were saying to me or asking me but could not think straight to say the words I needed to say. The phrase “There are no words,” is the only thing I can describe. I literally had no words.
I remember the night after the tornado happened. I climbed into bed, and everyone was already sleeping.
It was sleeting. As I lay there listening to the ice hit the window of the hotel room, I was so mad and angry, tears started streaming out of my eyes, down my cheek. I was broken.
How is it that everything I had worked so hard for was just, poof, gone. Now here we were — homeless.
I have always been able to give my kids at least a stable home. I felt so weary. What I did not know at the time God was present and already working.
I woke up to a knock at the door and the room phone was ringing. When I tell you all that this went on all day and for days to come, I am not exaggerating.
Our community and the surrounding communities were showing up at our hotel door with food, money, clothes, letter of support, toys and toiletries. You name it, they had it.
We had individuals dropping donations off to my work, others creating fundraisers for us, different schools, churches and other organizations mailing us stuff.
The amount of love shown to our family is beyond any words I can put down here. Days and weeks went by but not once did our communities leave us. Individuals whom I never even met showed up to our property when it was clean-up day.
We received our new home and still people were showing up, wiring electricity at no cost for us, dropping off beds, furniture, appliances, food, etcetera.
We moved into our new home, and 12 days later COVID-19 hit, and we were in lockdown until May.
As the country was in crisis mode, me, already living in that state of mind for the past few months, I felt God telling me to enjoy my new home and take a break.
As for our children, kids bounce back quick for the most part, counseling has been helpful.
When severe weather is in the forecast, I often find my kiddos sprawled out in the living room floor closest to the door which leads directly to our new storm shelter. The anxiety is real for all of us on those days and nights.
We talk about the tornado often with each other. I have learned throughout the past year that allowing my kids to talk about the stuff they miss is therapeutic in its own way to them.
I am asked all the time, “What about all the stuff you had?”
All that stuff was simply just that — “stuff.”
In a time like this, you learn to count your blessings.
Yes, of course there are things I miss — mainly, a few things from my late grandmothers and all the homemade gifts from my kids they created for me throughout the years.
The fact is, I cannot live to miss that stuff when God took what was supposed to destroy our family and instead provided us with a fresh start.
I have been asked, “How you heal after this?” My answer to this question is that everyone processes traumatic events differently. I do not believe that there is necessarily a time limit to when you are supposed to be healed from these kinds of events.
What I do know, you should allow yourself to feel every raw emotion that comes to you. You should take some time and process those emotions accordingly, but then you get up and you take action.
Truth be told, I have children to take care of and a family to support. It helps I work in a small community. Many natives to Stockton know exactly every emotion and thought I have experienced, and they understand, as many of them have their own stories from the 2003 tornado that went through Stockton.
As for the Chance family, we are doing well. We are home, back up on the hill in Fair Play, where we have lived for the past 12 years.
We are blessed by the continued support and love from our community and the surrounding ones, because of you all I would never want to live anywhere else. Thank you.
Chance is the Cedar County Republican’s marketing consultant and contributes columns. Contact her at melaniec@phillipsmedia.com.
