It has come to our attention there seems to be misinformation going around concerning Cedar County Memorial Hospital and the recent tax question that was placed on the ballot.
The county commission has no authority over the hospital board or the hospital itself. When or if any municipality chooses to place an issue on the ballot, it is strictly the decision of its board or council. This being said, it is not uncommon or unethical for a board to ask for a tax increase more than once.
There have been times when entities, such as schools, have placed tax issues on the ballot four or five times before they are passed. The role the county plays is merely holding the election.
We do not have the authority to remove a question from the ballot, just as we have no authority to place it on the ballot. Furthermore, as commissioners, we cannot force a merger or sale of the facility. CCMH is one of our county’s largest employers.
If you have concerns on how an entity is being managed, we strongly advocate filing for a position or at least attending meetings to bring about change.
As commissioners, our goal is to help the community work together to make a positive impact that best serves the citizens of Cedar County.
