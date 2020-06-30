Dear Editor,
After 10 years and a million pounds of food distributed to the hungry in El Dorado Springs, the Church of Christ Food Pantry is turning its service over to the Ministerial Alliance. To each person who has volunteered time, collected Best Choice labels, donated money and or food, we sincerely thank you.
We also want to thank the following organizations and businesses for their weekly/monthly/yearly contributions throughout the past decade. They organized food drives and donated money, food, and services: Assassin Pest Control of Nevada; Cedar County Memorial Hospital; Church of Christ; Citizens Memorial Healthcare; Community Gardens; El Dorado Springs Community Foundation; El Dorado Springs FCCLA, FFA, Elementary School, Middle School and High School; El Dorado Springs Royal Neighbors; El Dorado Springs Post Office; Harwood Royal Neighbors; Sac-Osage Retired School Employees; Walmart; and Woods.
Danita Ehlers and Sherry Wiseman,
El Dorado Springs
