As the coronavirus continues to have a lasting impact on the area, nation and world as a whole, one local physician weighed in with his own professional take and offered some firsthand knowledge of the ongoing pandemic.
Being at the front line of medical interaction, Dr. Rodger Campbell, M.D., Stockton, has seen the effects of the novel coronavirus from the onset of the viral outbreak.
Campbell is an emergency room physician with Lake Regional Health System in Camden County and has been on the front lines of the viral fight from day one.
“We started hearing rumblings of this in late-January and started to hear more about the severity in February,” Campbell said. “The information was followed by more reports of this ‘weird new virus.’”
Campbell said continued concerns from the national levels of different entities’ ability to operate in any sort of regular daily fashion.
Following the trend of national recommendations, Campbell said the hospital he works for put screening procedures and protective protocol in place in early March.
Speaking directly to his first-hand knowledge of the novel virus’ handling, Campbell said he actually took care of the first confirmed-positive case in Camden County and has seen both severe and mild cases of the virus.
To date, Campbell said he is aware of one death in Camden County associated with COVID-19 — of which the victim was over the age of 75 and had several preexisting compromising medical conditions.
Campbell said the Camden County community has seen just over a dozen cases of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak began. According to Campbell, half of the cases did require intubation and/or breathing assistance.
When asked about the common terminology of “herd immunity,” Campbell said, theoretically, the concept is sound because “as more people develop antibodies, we are all better protected.”
In discussing widespread testing, Campbell offered a sound and logical response.
“Sure, numbers would go up as we test more. There will be more asymptomatic cases, for sure. Though, from a logistical point of view, testing people who are healthy can’t tell us much from a medical standpoint. And, by and large, most all people will be fine.”
Campbell went on to explain almost all healthy people who contract the virus go on to make simple, swift recoveries — many may be asymptomatic and never know they have even had exposure to the virus itself.
Another noteworthy mention is the overall decrease in regular emergency room traffic numerous area hospitals have seen as a direct result of coronavirus concerns.
“We have seen a significant decrease in regular [emergency room] visits,” Campbell said. “As a result, we have had to adjust staff, reduce some hours and been forced to get a little creative when we’re down a doctor or nurse in the emergency room.”
Campbell continued by explaining how an overall reduction in regular emergency room visits directly impact nay medical facilities balance sheet, something not often thought of in the healthcare realm.
“When we see an overall decrease like this, it does take away from things,” Campbell said. “Operationally speaking, when we see numbers decline like this, we have to make staffing cuts, adjust hours and do the things any other service-based business would.”
Regardless of circumstance reopening or what phase any community may be in during the economic reopening process, Campbell encouraged continuing several of the sanitary processes the recent viral outbreak has brought into the spotlight.
“Hand washing, hot water and soap,” said Campbell regarding his recommendation on the best preventative measure. “It’s such a good practice to continue. It stops numerous things and is often an overlooked preventative measure. It’s a good habit I want to see going forward.”
Campbell added the advice applies to any cold or influenza season, as well as remains a recommended sterile practice in day-to-day life, generally speaking.
Looking toward the future, Campbell said the likelihood of a second wave of the virus is possible, but not seriously likely given the preventative measures being recommended and observed as a nation currently.
The Cedar County Republican will continue to monitor and report on all facets of the COVID-19 pandemic and will bring more current information to our readers as the global situation continues.
