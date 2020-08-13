Local chiropractor Deanna Croft, Stockton, has a growing practice in the area — and quite a unique story regarding how she found herself in the medical role she fills today.
Croft, who said she has a driven passion for chiropractic medicine and the body’s ability to heal, came into the specific line of work through what many would call unconventional circumstances.
Starting her collegiate career with a focus on physical therapy, Croft became familiar with chiropractic medicine after a weightlifting accident led her down a medical path likely to end in several surgical procedures.
“I discovered chiropractic medicine when I was hurt in a weight-lifting injury in college,” Croft said. “I was looking at surgeries and a long recovery time that were going to keep me from playing sports and I wanted to see if there were other options available that didn’t involve surgeries, opioids and long recovery times.”
Opting to treat her injury through a chiropractor rather than traditional surgery, Croft said she recovered swiftly, without pain medications and was back on the field in rather short order.
Based on her own personal experience, Croft switched directions, completed her undergraduate degree at University of Missouri-Kansas City, then went on to earn her doctoral accolades from Cleveland University in Overland Park, Kansas.
When asked why she and her family had selected Stockton to call home and establish a business location, Croft was quick with a direct answer.
“I’m a small-town girl,” Croft said with a chuckle. “When my husband, Chris, and I were looking for somewhere to move, we wanted to be near a lake and be somewhere we could raise our child and have our houseful of dogs.”
Settling in Stockton, Croft opened her practice in Jan. of 2018, focusing on chiropractic care for entire families, not just specific age demographics.
“I love working with families and meeting needs that show results to an entire household,” Croft said. “Watching people from the same family benefit from [chiropractic] care is incredibly rewarding.”
Croft went on to note regular adjustments and continued chiropractic care is not just therapeutic or recovery-focused medicine.
Chiropractic visits can help with pain management, regular spinal alignment observations, and aid regular everyday physical functions — like balance, coordination and digestion.
Open weekly from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays and by appointment on Saturdays, Croft’s Stockton practice is located at 724 West St. and can be reached by calling 276-7000.
Given the current social distancing recommendations, Croft said she also can accommodate almost any specific request regarding personal protective equipment during a scheduled visit, treatment or adjustment.
“I’m passionate about what I do,” Croft said. “Seeing a chiropractor can be an economical way to start a lot of medical treatments before surgeries, opioids and repeat visits to specific specialists and I’m always here to help.”
