El Dorado Springs R-II superintendent Mark Koca gave a run-down of the school’s closure due to the new coronavirus at the district’s regular session board meeting on Tuesday, March 17.
R-II is slated to be closed until Friday, April 3.
“Based on Vernon County schools making their declaration Sunday evening that they were going to close down … we decided we probably should follow suit,” Koca said. “I felt like it was better for us to be out ahead of the curve and looking like we were correct.”
Koca said they recognized the hardships the closure would cause, adding as of Tuesday, March 17, 440 school districts in Missouri had closed voluntarily out of 567 districts.
“It was just a matter of time,” Koca said. “We were kind of disappointed the governor didn’t just step in and close the schools.”
Koca said when he sent out the original message of closure, R-II was set to be closed just for “this week,” and didn’t want to reach into the future — but at this point, he doesn’t anticipate anybody being in school for the rest of March.
He noted R-II’s first goal on Monday, March 16, was to get organized with food delivery to students. To achieve this goal, he said, employees of Opaa — service manager for the district’s food service program — were coming to R-II and preparing to-go meals. The day of the board meeting was the food delivery’s first run, Koca said, and for being organized in just one day, “everybody chipped in and it all just fell together.”
There were around 110 meals delivered that day, he added.
“What we’re doing is sending food home for two days, so they got two breakfasts (and) two lunches to send home,” Koca said, adding the meals don’t cost anything for the district because they are billed as regular district meals through the federal government.
Now, R-II is working to attain classroom resources lined up, Koca said.
“I’ve already got a bunch of teachers working on things to send out for activities for kids to do,” he said. “We don’t feel like we can deliver instruction and call it ‘school’ because of the lack of internet service out in the county, and we probably got close to enough devices we can send out — although, I still have reservations in that,” with his reservations being the lack of internet service for students to all utilize those devices.
Koca said R-II is working on “the backpack program” to ensure it continues on Fridays, and the donations and volunteers have been “amazing.”
Looking down the road, Koca noted most schools in Missouri have called off attendance until early April, saying on that note, “we may get to come back to school after that, we may not — I don’t know.”
“I’d like to think maybe we will get four or five weeks at the end of the semester,” he said. “I sure hope so. One of the big problems we’re dealing with here is the federal government has not released an obligation for standardized testing yet.”
R-II’s standardized testing occurs in late April and early May. Koca wondered if the district could lose its accreditation if the district is not able to complete standardized testing.
In a turn of events, however, Margie Vandeven, Missouri’s commissioner of education, announced the cancellation of the Missouri Assessment Program on Thursday, March 19.
"There is a time and a place for state-required assessments and now is not the time," she said in a posted video message to districts. "Effective immediately, Missouri will be canceling statewide required assessments for this school year."
Another issue also on Koca’s talking point was funding.
“As far as school funding goes … our state funding is essentially based on your best of the previous three years average daily attendance,” Koca said. “The state basically said they will continue paying as always.”
The question of whether the state will give the district its closure days as free days or have them make them up is unanswered so far, he said.
“They vaguely indicated they would,” he said on the note of using “free days” instead of requiring schools to make up the missed days. “I think ultimately, they’re going to have to. By the time we get to April, most of us are going to be ten-twelve days in.”
Those days will spill into summer school, he added, and summer school brings R-II around $130,000 in revenue.
“A lot of unanswered questions, and we’re just kind of playing it on a day-by-day basis,” he said. “I think at the end, things will be resolved.”
From a budget standpoint, the closure won’t hurt R-II, he said, and it may even help the district because transportation won’t be paid and utilities will be lowered.
“At this point in time, I guess our plan is to continue paying staff,” he said, while also adding teachers are salaried. “The people I’m really concerned for right now — and I think we probably need a committee started — are our bus drivers.”
The district will reassess the COVID-19 situation at the end of March to make further decisions on whether school will reopen after Friday, April 3.
