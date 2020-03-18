Proverbs 15:1: A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.
If getting into an argument with your spouse or friend doesn’t bother you, then this article is not for you. If you think arguing is just a normal part of (your) life, then there is nothing here for you to learn.
However, if you are one who always feels bad after a spat or argument, then read on. Many people excuse their arguing with “that’s life,” or “that’s just the way I am.” Seems normal enough, doesn’t it? But, is it?
First, let’s consider the idea of “normal.” In a leper colony, it is normal for everyone to have leprosy. If I find myself in a leper colony, I do not want to be normal.
Being “normal” is simply over-rated.
Secondly, let’s consider the idea of arguing. It has become a common term which for many, has lost its intent. Most simply consider it as expressing a difference of opinion. I wish that were true.
There is a difference between an argument and a debate. An argument is to find out who is right, which never happens, because almost every argument is based on opinion. A debate is to find out what is right, which is usually the result of civilized discourse.
Arguments ensue when our opinion is challenged, because we are “married” to our opinions, and will defend them to the death. We get incensed by someone claiming something going against a cherished belief.
This usually is when the volume of our speech increases and the intensity with which we “attack” the other. Folks call it being passionate.
I am all for being passionate; but not about my opinions. My opinion is about as unique as the human nose — everybody has one. For me, I will engage in discussion about almost anything; but as soon as you raise your voice to make your point, I will agree with you and walk away. You win.
I prefer the wisdom of the proverb at the beginning. I will use a soft answer, because harsh words stir up anger. Why? Pay attention to the next argument you find yourself in. Who was the first to raise their voice? It doesn’t really matter, because as insecure human beings, we will most likely respond in kind.
However, if you will practice the wisdom of the proverb, you will find peace more often than chaos.
Dale Hill, Pastor
Stockton Presbyterian Church
