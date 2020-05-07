Stockton Mayor Mary Norell is working on securing a grant through the Stockton Community Foundation for the sum of $1,000-10,000. The grant money, which is available to 501(c)(3) organizations and is eligible to be applied for until Friday, May 15.
Beth Cumins is writing the application for the grant, and Norell is working with a company in Nevada on “getting estimates on different items.” Norell also said Arlo Rupke, Stockton’s emergency management director, is applying for a grant which will secure face masks and gloves for Stockton citizens.
“With this grant I’m working on, I’ve talked with our local restaurants and retail,” Norell said. “What we’re working on is looking at sanitizer stands, so going into a restaurant, there could be a stand while you’re going in, you can squirt with a hand sanitizer, because we want to see more people coming back into the restaurants, but we want to make sure everybody is safe.”
On top of hand sanitizer stands, Norell is also looking to acquire masks, gloves and disinfectant cleaners to be distributed to local restaurants and retail stores from the city’s office, possibly through the city’s drive-in window, Norell said.
So far, Stockton has been fortunate to have not had a new novel coronavirus case since last month, she said. Since Stockton is now readily nearing tourist season, though, there will be people coming into the city from Kansas City and St. Louis, which are “hot beds for COVID-19.”
“I want us to be really careful more with a soft opening and not just act as if something never happened, because once more people come into town, who knows if we’re going to see more cases,” Norell said. “We still need to be wearing masks when we go into stores and practicing social distancing, that’s key.”
The concept of being cautious and thinking ahead is one Norell has been keeping in mind as the stay-at-home order lifts and more life comes back into the external community.
“Since the city is opening up — some of it is opening up (on Monday, May 4), my opinion — we should not just open full-force, and I don’t think that is the intent anyway,” Norell said. “Many of the restaurants still are going to have just carry-out, and the city still will be closed for a few weeks.”
The plan is to “get a feel” for what will happen in the next few weeks as people become more involved in the community.
Stockton’s July 4 celebration has not been cancelled yet, but if more coronavirus cases come into the city during the summer, plans could change, she noted.
“We still don’t have a vaccine,” she said. “We still don’t know how to cure it, conquer it. … All we can do is make sure we’re following procedures from the health department and the experts and scientists.”
