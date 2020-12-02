On the southern edge of Stockton, hundreds know the familiar red building on Mo. 39 where Village Music is located.
The unique and specialized musical instrument store owned and operated by Larry Smith, Stockton, has been a fixture in the area’s business scene for more than three decades.
Starting his musical efforts in the 1960s, owner Larry Smith began his musical career playing in garage bands and rock and roll groups as a hobby and moved on to paying gigs shortly thereafter.
A stint in college in the 1970s was something Smith called “useful” but decided at some point he “wanted to perform, not teach.”
Striking out on his own, Larry played all over the Midwest, eventually becoming awell-known, versatile and talented stringed-instrument musician throughout a number of professional music circles.
Over the years, Larry performed residencies in Pomme de Terre, runs with stage acts and performance groups in Branson, as well as small television performances.
During his time on the road, Larry played with the like of bluegrass legends Hank Thompson and Pee Wee King, and was booked into venues from coast to coast.
Seeing the need for a more domestic existence, Larry said good musicians know when “it’s time to be home more” as married life beckoned.
“The wives don’t always enjoy the traveling,” Larry said with a chuckle and giving credit to his better half. “It’s fun for a bit, sure, but sometimes you’ve just got to know when the road isn’t where you need to be.”
When son Brent came into the picture in the 1990s, Larry decided his days on the road mostly were in the rearview mirror and opted for a more grounded day-to-day life in Stockton.
Following in the family tradition, Brent, 28, Bolivar, said his love of everything music was something he took to on his own at an incredibly young age.
“I started playing the mandolin at five and the guitar at six,” Brent said. “Even when I was little, I just always sort of knew I wanted to play.”
Sharing a chuckle with his father, Brent noted his presence in the music store was quite a jump start to any youngster’s working career.
“I was stringing up guitars and banjos here in the shop when I was six or seven,” Brent said. “It was normal to me. Even at that age, I’d already been around it all my life, you know. Looking back, it was always fun and it’s a real story for people now.”
Currently, Brent is a paraeducator at the Exceptional Pupil Co-Op in Bolivar, where he facilitates an educational role for children with special needs.
Though both have their own respective lives, the pair find time to not only jam together, but are in different musical groups together, as well.
Both of the Smiths are in Kentucky 31, the Circle S Boys and the senior Smith also lends his talents to Kelly Kenney and the Back Forty — all of which are well-known bluegrass bands throughout southwest Missouri.
“Well, in the bluegrass world, you have to be in two or three bands,” Larry said while grinning and picking on a vintage Martin dreadnought six-string. “That’s just how it works.”
Staying comfortable in a more routine professional existence in recent years, Larry enjoys the daily operations of his hometown music shop based on the variety of business he sees regularly.
“It’s always different and you never know what’s going to walk in the door here,” Larry said. “It may be a repeat customer you’ve known for years looking for something really specific, sometimes it’s a really tricky repair on something impossible to find parts for. You just never know. That’s what still makes this fun after all these years.”
In speaking to the future of the family business, son Brent was firm in his assertion the store will stay open should his father seek to retire in the years ahead.
“Oh, I think if Dad ever retired, I’d still keep the shop open,” Brent said. “It might become more of a weekend thing, but neither of us have any plans for totally closing this place. I just can’t see it that way,” adding with a chuckle, “and Dad won’t ever really quit this.”
In keeping with the times, the father-son duo also operates a busy online musical storefront via reverb.com, featuring hundreds of musical instruments and gear for sale which can be shipped all over the world with just a few clicks of a mouse or smartphone.
Many also would be surprised to know the local store offers thousands of vintage vinyl bluegrass albums, compact discs and musical literature.
Adding to the small-town music store’s versatile offerings, Larry noted Village Music likely will resume offering music lessons after the first of the year or as the social distancing recommendations begin to ease in the months ahead.
With 60 years of musical expertise, Larry also gives instruction on guitar, bass, mandolin, banjo, violin — essentially anything with strings capable of making sound, he can teach a person to play it.
Located at 15115 Mo. 39 in Stockton, Village Music is open Tuesday-Saturday on a weekly basis and can be reached by stopping by the store for a visit, by calling 276-3590 or online via Facebook — and by appointment if you are one of the lucky folks who happen to have Larry’s cell phone number.
