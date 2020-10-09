Dear Editor,
After the debate with President Trump and Vice President Biden, I think we need all parties in the debate. Also sound proof booths for each person will get the same question to each and equal time to talk.
After the time is up, the sound and light will go off. No arguments and no talking over each other — and no zingers.
Each party will give their ideas on each question. I think a good and equal debate is good for America. Not what we saw. All parties, no matter how big or small, should be involved. This is not for a beauty contest or picking the winner of a high school contest or affair.
This is for the leadership of our nation. America deserves only the best. Please vote.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.