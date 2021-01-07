For Kandy Courtney of Humansville, 2020 had been the worst year of her life — but a miracle on Christmas Eve proved to be the exact glimpse of hope she needed.
The trouble for her leading into 2020 was an accident that happened in October of 2019 while still living in Independence when Courtney, who is now 73 years old, fell out of a tree as she was sawing off limbs with a chainsaw.
“The limb was too big, and it started peeling, so I rearranged myself and started sawing again,” Courtney said. “It was so big and heavy that it bounced into the driveway and back up, and [then] hit me in the chest, flew me five feet in the air and nineteen feet down into a rock garden.”
Supposedly, Courtney said, she still had the chainsaw in her hand as she lied on the ground, although she does not remember any of the accident.
The next thing she knew, Courtney was into her second week in the trauma unit at her local hospital.
“It just completely destroyed my body,” Courtney said.
After Courtney slowly came through with rehabilitation, she moved into a nursing home, but she did not enjoy the experience by any means; two months later, Courtney’s son — who she had not talked to in 18 years — arrived and took her to live with him in Joplin.
In April of 2020, however, Courtney ended up buying a trailer home in Humansville to live on her own, which she said has “no heat,” as well as a slew of other problems, she said.
From day one in her new home, it had been hard for her, Courtney said.
On Christmas Eve morning, yet another tough break occurred when she woke up, took her dogs out and then discovered a major problem.
“I turned on the sink, there was nothing,” Courtney said. “I turned on the sink, there was nothing. I came out into the kitchen — nothing. I just started freaking out.”
Her water pipes had become frozen overnight, and the temperature in her home — except her bedroom, which has a space heater — was freezing, Courtney said.
“I started dialing numbers,” Courtney said. “It was all answering services. They were closed for the holidays. They wouldn’t open until Monday.”
At around 11 a.m. that morning, Courtney began to think perhaps her water had been shut down by the water company by mistake, not realizing the water line had froze.
When Courtney called Humansville’s city hall, Shelly Barlean — Humansville city clerk— answered the phone, Courtney said.
“[Barlean] knows me because I talk too much and I pay my bill in person,” Courtney joked. “But we don’t know each other, really. I said, ‘By any chance, did you guys make a mistake and shut my water off?’ I was praying that’s what had happened. And she said, ‘You pay your bill the day it comes in. We wouldn’t have done that anyway.’”
That is when Courtney realized her water pipes line had froze. She began to cry and ended the conversation with Barlean.
“I was just walking around the house, shaking,” Courtney said. “There was nowhere else to turn.”
All she could think about, Courtney said, was how she had a turkey waiting to be fixed for her and her dogs to celebrate Christmas the next day, and she could not even fix the turkey due to her lack of water.
An hour later, however, John Hopkins — Humansville city superintendent — was at Courtney’s front door to help.
They went to Courtney’s backyard and confirmed the line was frozen, Courtney said. In the cold Christmas Eve morning, Hopkins used Courtney’s hair dryer to de-thaw the frozen water line.
“[Hopkins] was down on his hands and knees, right under my trailer ... in mud,” Courtney said. “He sat there holding that hair dryer for over 45 minutes.”
After about 45 minutes, the pair went back into Courtney’s home and checked to see if the water was running; there was no response at first.
“And then all at once, a spurt came, just like it was trying to,” Courtney said. “So we went back outside, spent another half hour blow drying that line. We came in, and I had water.”
Shelley said she had $100 in the bank and wanted to give this to Hopkins as a reward, but he would not take it.
“I said, ‘It’s Christmas Eve, you shouldn’t even be here,’ and he said, ‘That’s quite alright Kandy, I’ve done my good deed for the year.’”
Courtney said Hopkins was her “Christmas miracle.”
About four minutes after Hopkins left, Barlean called Courtney to checked to see if her water problem had been fixed.
As it turned out, Barlean was pulling into Courtney’s driveway to give Courtney “a heater and six pairs of socks.”
Courtney said Barlean told her, “‘It’s my Christmas gift to you.’”
Courtney said when she lived in Independence, a city with a population of 116,925, people did not go out of their way to help their neighbors the way Barlean and Hopkins did for her.
“They just had it in the kindness of their heart when they should have been with their families on Christmas Eve,” Courtney said. “I will forever be indebted to them.”
