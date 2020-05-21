The following is the second installment of a fictional series written specifically for children.
As winter slowly began to give way to Spring, one young turtle began to find himself in a more curious state of mind.
Smaller than his other sibling hatch mates, young Helmet was a determined creature, with an attitude to match.
Slightly smaller than his three other siblings, Helmet was coming into his own as a spunky adolescent turtle.
The usual playing, teasing and sibling rivalries existed like they do anywhere.
“Flip me back over” exclaimed young Helmet, as he was dizzily spun in circles by his brothers. “I’ll tell mom and you guys will be in trouble.”
After the boys had their fun, Helmet’s sister Henrietta stepped in and told the brothers to stop razzing their smaller sibling.
“Just because he’s smaller than you doesn’t mean it’s OK,” Henrietta said as she scolded her brothers. “One day, he’ll be bigger than you guys and you’ll regret picking on him so much.”
With a gentle nudge, Henrietta flipped Helmet back upright and the two high-fived in solidarity.
Helmet hurriedly crawled after his siblings Halo, Honcho and Henrietta.
“Wait for me, guys,” exclaimed young Helmet, ”I’m going as fast as I can.”
Checking back over his scaled, reptilian shoulder, Helmet saw his mom and dad, Angela and Clancy, following the group of youngsters.
He felt reassured and trudged ahead, keeping pace with his three bigger siblings.
As the four little reptiles crested the knoll, they all stopped in awe of what they saw in front of them.
Green grasses waving in the breeze, dandelions opening into what looked like a sea of sunshine, and large oak trees next to a clear blue pond lay before the group of shell-clad youngsters.
The two boys rushed down to the water in search of worms; his sister gently made her way to a shady oak where she cooled off in the intermittent breeze.
“Is this Heaven?” Helmet asked his father, Clancy, as his parents stood behind the group of blossoming hatchlings.
Clancy responded with what could only be called a genuine fatherly smile — and just a hint of southern twang in his voice.
“No, bub … This is Missouri in springtime,” Clancy said. “You know all that walking we just did? It was to get your mother, brothers and sister all here. This is where we live when it’s warm. We’re home now.”
Helmet’s ears began ringing with the roar of a thousand suns, and he thought this was the sound of overwhelming beauty.
But in the next moment, the adolescent turtle turned around to see a swarm of gigantic, horrifying hornets flying toward him and the innocent turtle family.
Angela and Clancy looked back toward the murder hornets, and then toward their children, and then back at the hornets.
“Helmet,” Clancy said, pulling out an arrowhead-pointed spear from his belt. “Get your brothers and sister out of here.”
“But dad!” Helmet began to interject, while Angela wiped a tear from her face and nodded toward the hills.
“Run,” Clancy said. “We’ll hold them off.”
And so the children ran, while the parents stayed behind.
To be continued…
