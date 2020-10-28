As Halloween approaches this Saturday, Oct. 31, Cedar Countians have a variety of options to celebrate the occasion. Here are some of the spooktacular events the CCR has heard about so far.
SACC Halloween in the Park
The Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Halloween in the Park event beginning at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, in Stockton City Park.
Business, non-profit groups, churches, area fire departments, FFA chapter members and local supporters from across the greater Stockton region will have treat stops setup throughout the park’s walking path — one side will be fun and family-friendly; the other will be spookier by nature.
The Halloween fun sponsored by SACC also will offer costume contests and prizes for different age categories, a family category and a best booth category for participating businesses.
Hot dogs, bottled water and hot cocoa also will be provided by volunteers from the Stockton FFA chapter during the event.
This year, the SACC also has stepped up its efforts by offering a week-long haunted house in the Community Building adjacent to the park’s northeast entrance.
The haunted house will be open 6-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Oct. 27-29, and 6-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 30-31.
Entry fees for children under 13 are $3, $5 for adults and $10 for a group of four. A $1 re-entry fee will also apply on a nightly basis to anyone brave enough to go through the spooky setup more than once.
Children 13 and under will receive free admittance on Tuesday, Oct. 27, for one trip through the haunted house, as well. No other night will offer free admission to the haunted house.
The haunted house will be run by volunteers and area students from the Stockton R-I School District under the supervision of SACC board members.
Sanitization will be performed regularly, admittance will be monitored and timed to encourage social distancing, and masks and gloves can be worn whenever necessary.
El Do Chamber of Commerce Spring City Spooktacular Candy Cruise
The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Candy Cruise this year. Parents and children stay in their vehicles while participating businesses and organizations take candy to them.
Candy will be distributed on Spring Street to east-flowing traffic between city hall and Main Street at 5:30 p.m. — continuing until candy runs out — on Saturday, Oct. 31.
The event includes giant decorations, wafting fog, spooky theme music, luminary trail and more on Spring Street in downtown El Do.
The NHS Spring Park Community Building Haunted House is upstairs and tentative, and protective masks are required for entry.
Submit your child’s photo to “Costume Contest” post comments at facebook.com/ElDoradoSpringsChamber. Include your child’s age and names and parent name.
Drive-thru trunk or treat
Bring your children and drive through the First Southern Baptist Church parking lot from 5-7 p.m. (or until treat bags are all gone) on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Your family will be able to enjoy viewing fun displays, and each child will receive a delicious bag of treats.
First Southern Baptist Church is located at 405 Englewood Road behind Country Corner restaurant. For more information, call the church office at 276-3441.
Simple Simon’s
Race car driver Cole Mizio will be showing off his winning Baby Grand race car at Simple Simon's Pizza at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Coupons will be handed out at the car.
There will also be a costume contest from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. All persons appearing at Simple Simon's Pizza in costume will have their photo taken for the contest judging later that night.
Contestants must leave their name and phone number or email address to be judged and contacted for prizes. All judged contestants will receive a coupon for a free small pizza which can be picked up the following day.
The winner of the contest will receive a card good for a free large pizza every week for a year.
