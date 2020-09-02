Stockton Lake Sertoma Club is excited to announce the 60th Black Walnut Festival will be held Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 24-26, in Stockton, according to a recent news release.
SLSC has continued support from the city of Stockton, Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce, area businesses and vendors to host this festival.
SLSC is aware the situation can change at a moment’s notice and will acclimate to those situations as the need arises during final planning sessions.
Patrons will see some key changes in vendor layouts, sanitation of carnival rides, daily events, entertainment, seating during the festival and the annual parade. These details will be released as they are finalized through SLSC’s Facebook page and the Cedar County Republican.
The festival also will be complying with the city, county and Centers for Disease Control and Protection’s recommendations pertaining to social distancing and sanitizing.
