The 54 Cruisers Club of El Dorado Springs will award three $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors in 2021.
Each scholarship is for one year and applicants must be at least one of the following: Enrolled in the El Dorado Springs, Stockton or Nevada school system, attending Vo-Tech or a family member of a 54 Cruisers Club member.
Preference will be given to graduating seniors going into the automotive field; however, scholarships are open to seniors interested in any type of post-high school education.
The submission deadline for scholarship applications is Wednesday, March 31.
Applications can be mailed to 54 Cruisers at 2962 S. 175 Rd., El Dorado Springs.
For additional information, prospective applicants are encouraged to call (417) 876-2838.
