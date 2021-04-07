Many in the Cedar County area, specifically El Dorado Springs, have heard of the Allison’s. From Allison Oil & Supply to Allison’s Convenience Store to Allison Auto Parts, the Allison family has made a mark within the area. In this edition, the CCR covers the story behind Allison’s Quick Lube.
Allison's Quick Lube is a full-service preventive maintenance center in the El Dorado Springs, MO 64744 area, specializing in car/light truck services, quick lube services and transmission services.
Owner of Allison’s Quick Lube, Davin Allison, opened the business in 1996. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the opening of Allison’s Quick Lube.
Davin was approached by a representative from Champion brands who suggested the area needed a quick lube.
“Somewhere around 1994 or 1995, I was ready for a change,” Allison said.
Allison then took a year off from the business where he worked for a local construction company. Davin then decided to go back into the business. Davin stated he “basically dug a hole and brought it here.”
Davin also added, “Anything I could do we had to do. I did not have any money. We were on a shoestring budget. Anyways, we got it up and going.”
During a time where businesses have struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic, Allison’s Quick Lube has seen minor affects. Initially, the business felt the impact of the pandemic as many people were not going outside of their homes which led to decreased numbers at the quick lube.
“It slowed us down considerably for a couple months as people did not know what to do,” Allison said. “Gradually it has picked back up … things are starting to take back off again.”
When speaking of how the community has been towards the business, Davin stated, “The community is hugely supportive. We could not do it without them. We have customers who come to us from a 20-mile radius. For a town of 3,500, we average about 32 oil changes a day”
The average does not account for state inspections.
Allison’s Quick Lube offers oil changes as stated prior. The business also offers any lubrication related services such as flushing out radiators, flushing power steering, changing transmission filters, fuel system cleaning or anything lubricant related.
At Allison's Quick Lube, the goal is your total satisfaction. From replacing worn wiper blades to a complete 60,000 mile service, the staff works hard to ensure you and your vehicle get the respect and attention you deserve. Stop in at 1005 S. Allison Rd. or give them a call at (417) 876-4339 to let Allison’s Quick Lube know how they can help you.
