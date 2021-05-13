The 19th annual Missouri Homeschool State Track finals were held at the El Dorado Springs, on Saturday, April 24.
The morning started out with rain and thunderstorms, delaying the start for approximately an hour; after keeping warm and dry in tents and under canopies, over 550 athletes began their day on the track. ECS Coaches Becky LeeMasters and Jill Ash were extremely busy.
Over 20 athletes in track and field events and five different age divisions. The day was long, but fun, ending at 10 p.m. Saturday night.
As stated, athletes were divided into boys and girls; 8 and under; 10 and under; 12 and under; 14 and under; and 15-18.
Results include: Sophia Bryson, third 100m hurdles, fifth in triple jump, 11th in 100m and 11th in 200m; Lucia Rogers, fourth 100m, sixth triple jump, and 11th in long jump; Shay Linsenmayer, 3rd in long jump, fourth 800m, fifth 4 x 200m relay, and sixth 200m; Alayna Gingerich, fourth discus, fifth in 4 x 200m relay, and fifth in shot put; Aleta Lyness, third long jump, fifth in triple jump, fifth in 4 x 200m relay, and 11th in 200m; and Mali Rosbrugh, second in 800m, second in 1600m, fifth in 4 x 200m relay, and 11th in long jump.
Christian Steuck, first in 400m, first in 300m hurdles, first in javelin, and third in shot put; Jodie Yates, Daisha McNeill, Olivia Bryson, fourth in 800m, fourth in 1600m, fourth in high jump, and fifth in triple jump, Deonsay McNeill, and Juliet Kama, fifth in 100m hurdles, seventh triple jump, and 11th in 200m.
Hunter Malensek, third in 4 x 400m relay and fifth in triple jump, Joey Dodson, 11th in 800m, and 12th in long jump, Tyler Kay, seventh in 4 x 100m relay and 12th in 800m, Chad Murray, third in 4 x 400m relay, seventh in 4 x 100m relay, 10th 200m, and 12th long jump, Jude Wyant, second in 300m hurdles, second in high jump, and third in 4 x 400m relay, Gregory Whetstone, seventh in 4 x 400m relay.
