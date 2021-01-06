El Dorado Christian High School announced the 2021 Royal Court candidates on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
The ECS courtwarming schedule kicks-off with spirit week, which began on Monday, Jan. 4, with pajama day followed by TV/movie character day on Tuesday; country vs. preppy day on Wednesday, Jan. 6, and wrapping up the school week on Thursday, Jan. 7, with “super hero” day and courtwarming pep rally.
On Friday evening, Jan. 8, the theme is ECS “WHITE OUT”. Wear anything white to support your ECS basketball teams as they battle Heartland Christian Academy. ECS junior high Lady Buffalos start the evening with tip-off at 4 p.m., followed by the junior high boys at 5 p.m.; Varsity Lady Buffalos start at 6 p.m. and varsity boys begin at 7:30 p.m.
Introduction of the retiring 2020 king and queen, seniors Isabelle Bryson and Tyler Kay, the ECS 2021 courtwarming king and queen candidates, prince and princess and coronation will immediately follow the boy’s varsity game.
Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for students. The legendary “ECS Taco Salad” meal-deal (which has sold out at every home game this season) will be available, in addition to full concessions.
Brave the cold weather — come out and support the ECS Buffalos on Friday night, January 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.