El Dorado Christian High School Honor Society welcomed eight new members during the candle lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
ECS Honor Society advisor and principal Kelly Bryson greeted students and guests. Krystal Wyant opened with prayer, and senior Tyler Kay led pledges.
Bryson, Darla Daniel, Becky LeeMasters and Krystal Wyant shared the importance of scholarship, Christian character, leadership and faithful service as a new member.
The inductees received a pin and case from Bryson and were introduced as 2020 members of the ECS Honor Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.