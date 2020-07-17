•Tell us a little about your family. “I have been married to my high school sweetheart for 17 years. We have three children: Spencer, who is 17, and a senior in high school; Simmona, who is 12, and will be entering the seventh grade; and Salem, who is five 5, and will be starting kindergarten this fall.”
•Where is your hometown? “I grew up all over the state of Kansas, going to 16 different schools from K-12. At the age of 17, my family moved to Fair Play, where I met my husband and I have been here ever since.”
•Who is your favorite author? “Beth Carter, Jannette Oke and Carrie Firestone.”
•Do you have any hobbies? “I love to read, write and plant vegetables. My favorite thing to do is go on weekend road trips on the spur of the moment. Just a few weeks ago, we visited Memphis, Tennessee, and toured the Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion. We were gone a total of 26 hours and had blast.”
•What was your favorite childhood cartoon or TV show? “I lived for watching Fat Albert and Pee-wee’s Playhouse.”
•What is one thing about you most people do not know? “I have personally written two full-length novels.”
•What did you aspire to be growing up? “My biggest dream in life, that God has so graciously blessed me with, is simply being a mom. The only thing I wanted in life was kids to love and enjoy life with.”
•What is your favorite thing about working in Cedar County? Hands down, the community. The community here is just amazing and have embraced me and welcomed me with open arms.
•What is your biggest fear? “I don’t speak my fears out loud. I just pray about them.”
•Social media … good or bad? “Social media is great for reconnecting with childhood friends or family who live far away. It also can be bad for businesses who believe it is the only way to advertise. You are only reaching the people who know about your business already. What about the individuals who don’t have social media and have no clue you exist? This is why my job and my work matters so much to me.”
•Why is your line of work important? Cedar County still is very much relying on their local newspaper to get trusted news in their hands. We are the media source here in Cedar County and it is important to me for businesses to have the opportunity to reach their targeted customers. I believe they can do this when advertising in our newspaper.”
•What is one thing you’d like to see added to the Stockton area? “Stockton needs something — anything — for the kids and youth. A skating rink, bowling alley, splash pad, skateboard park ... I would love to see something added for the kids to do.”
•What is the best advice you were given growing up? “My great-grandmother, who often came and saved us kids from some bad situations, once told me something powerful when I was sick about going to a job interview. My nerves were going crazy. She said, “It is good to be nervous. Nerves are good and means you care, and they will be able to see that.” I have held on to this and remember it when I do happen to get nervous about important things. I am reminded being nervous is a healthy thing.”
Sajak or Trebek? “Sajak all the way.”
What is one piece of advice you would give today’s youth? “This is always hard for me. I guess I would say to them what I pound into my own children’s brain. You are who your friends are. If you want to show me your life, show me your friends.”
