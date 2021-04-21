•Hometown: Born and raised in St Louis, moved to Mount Vernon in the 90s, our kids grew up and went to school in Mount Vernon, but we would spend our summers at the lake camping, swimming and fishing. We just loved Stockton.
•Favorite thing about living in Cedar County? I really love the small town feel, i like that everyone knows everyone, people look out for everyone's kids and that your neighbors are always willing to help.
•Why do you do what you do? I have always had a weakness for flea markets. We owned and operated a flea market for years before moving to Stockton and Stockton does not offer much on the south side of town, we are just trying to bring a variety of things to the other side of town.
•What are some goals in mind with this business? To help town however we can, a lot of our feedback is what customers would love to see on this side of town, so we try to search for what they are looking for and carry those items, all of our feedback has been AMAZING! (thank you to everyone that has come in and loves what we are doing, we appreciate y’all so much.)
•What was the reasoning behind starting the business/company/non-profit, etc…? To bring more to the south side of Stockton.
•What is one thing you’d like to see added to the Stockton area? I would say a communal pool or a waterpark for kids to spend their summer outside of the Stockton Lake.
•What’s the best advice you were given growing up? Always try to make somebody smile. Always start your day with a positive attitude. Growing up, I had a lot of positive energy around me which was then passed on to me.
•For those who might not know, what all do you have to offer here? We are more than just a flea market, we carry camping and fishing supplies, milk, groceries, ice, wood, swim/ water toys, movies, clothes, furniture and misc. Housewares just to list a few...
•If you could change one thing about the country today, what would it be? All the negativity and hate.
•What’s your number one bucket list item? To leave a legacy.
•Favorite superhero: Wonderwoman, for sure.
•If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would do? I would take care of my family first off, then I would give back where help is needed.
•One piece of advice you’d give today’s youth? Always try to make somebody smile and start your day with a positive attitude. Growing up I always had a lot of positivity around me, so I try to stay positive and pass it along, positivity is like laughter, it's contagious.
•Who’s your favorite author? Stephen King, I am all about horror. I also like true crime and non-fiction.
•What’s one thing about you most people don’t know? I would go out of my way to help a stranger, I believe there is good in everyone, I do not judge a book by its cover because I do not know their story.
•What person in history would you like to spend an afternoon with? Anne Sullivan, do not know who she is ... she was Helen Kellers teacher, to have a moment in time with her would be a gift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.