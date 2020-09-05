•Tell us about your family: “There’s my wife of six years, Jennifer, and I have two stepsons; Canaan, who is 14, and Bryson, who is 21. And, way too many dogs and cats to mention.”
•Where is your hometown? “I’m a Humansville graduate from the class of 2004. I’m a Missouri guy.”
•What is one thing about you most people might not know? “Hmmm … just one thing? Well, my wife is 14 years older than me. I’d bet a lot of people don’t know that. I also have a real thing for shoes. There’s no telling how many pairs of shoes I have. Ha-ha.”
•What person in history would you like to spend an afternoon with? “Babe Ruth, no question. I am a huge [New York] Yankees fan and he’s a legend among legends.”
•Is there a bad habit you are notorious for? “Chewing [tobacco]. I’ve chewed for 20 years. I’ve tried to quit a couple of times and it didn’t go too well. People don’t like me when I try to quit. Ha-ha.”
•What is your greatest fear? “Failure. I hate the idea of setting a goal and not reaching it or coming up short when I have set my mind to something.”
•What is your favorite thing about living in Cedar County? “I can’t pick just one. I married Jennifer and our life’s here. I have a lot of family in the area and this really has always been home to me.”
•Why do you do what you do? “I love it. It’s my passion. Seeing the transformation of a vehicle go from old and used to looking new again will never get old to me.”
•If you could change one thing about the country today, what would it be? “The violence and the rioting — it all needs to stop. There’s no value in it and it hurts our entire country.”
•Why is your line of work important? “Oh, cleanliness. No doubt. A clean vehicle just makes anyone feel good, doesn’t it?”
•What is one thing you’d like to see added to the Stockton area? “A Whataburger. Ha-ha. But, seriously, I’d like to see more job opportunities here and more small business success. This area needs it.”
•COVID-19 … serious threat, complete hoax or just another flu? “Just another flu if you ask me. And, based on what I do every single day, I wash my hands at least 20 times every single day. I had influenza A couple of years ago and I was down bad. This has really gotten too political for me, too.”
•What’s your number one bucket list item? “To learn to play the banjo as good as Earl Scruggs. I got one a few years ago and I haven’t even made it through the first line of ‘You Are My Sunshine’ yet.”
•If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would do? “I’d do a few things. I’d build Jennifer the dream house she wants, pay a few things off and contribute to organizations I believe in. The American Cancer Society and groups who prevent animal cruelty. Stuff like that is important to me.”
•What is one piece of advice you would give today’s youth? “Do something productive everyday. Even if it’s just making your bed. Getting into the routine of doing one positive thing a day makes for healthy life habits.”
