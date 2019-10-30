Walking away $50 ahead of the game, Cedar County resident Robin Williams is the 2019 winner of the Cedar County Republican’s “Match the Merchant” competition. The annual contest features photos of area vendors dressed in fun costumes and participants submitted response forms wherein merchants were matched with their corresponding business logo.
Williams’ name was drawn Monday, Oct. 28, after all submitted forms were received by CCR staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.