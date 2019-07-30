The Korth Center Volunteer Appreciation Banquet was held Friday, June 7. Stockton mayor Mary Norell, Care Connection executive director Diana Hoemann and Silver Hair legislature representative Larry Pursley were on hand to present a plaque to honor the late Duke Smith for his lifetime achievement in community volunteerism.
