The Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance food pantry was blessed with 675 pounds of ground venison contributed by Fairview Christian Church Food Ministries in Carthage. The much-needed and appreciated meat was processed by Clouds Processing, Carthage, as part of Missouri Department of Conservation’s Share the Harvest Program.
