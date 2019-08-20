Two KOPS and 11 TOPS met and weighed in Tuesday, July 30, at Freewill Baptist Church. Alma was the best loser for the week. There were no winners in either the popsicle contest or the lose-to-win contest. The spice this week was tarragon, served with potato salad.
Maddie gave the program on TOPS survival kit. The kit contained different things with a meaning for each one. In the kit was a chocolate kiss, bubble gum, toothpick, Band-Aid, pencil, eraser, mint and a tea bag. Thank you, Maddie, for all the work you do as our leader and for the program.
Maddie read a funny story and then it was time for the thought for the week: Remember why you started. Don’t give up, find a way.
Two KOPS and 11 TOPS met and weighed in Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Freewill Baptist Church. The best loser was Sharon and there was no winner in either contest. Kathy B. read the letter she sent to our sister chapter in Poplar Bluff. As of Tuesday, we have not received a letter from them.
This was awards night and the best loser for July was Kathy B. Earning 100 points were Ella, Sharon, Cheryl, Sue, Beth and Melissa.
Carol gave the treasurer’s report. Sharon volunteered to write to our sister chapter. Next week will be new officer’s installation.
Maddie read a funny story and then it was time for the thought for the week: A secret to friendship is being a good listener.
Come join us at 6 p.m. every Tuesday night at Freewill Baptist Church. We would love to have new members.
