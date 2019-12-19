Tiger Tasters is a community-run weekend backpack program to feed children in Stockton Schools and Head Start. It started in 2010 and has functioned each year entirely through the hard work and generous donations of many members of the community and without any use of taxpayer dollars. Only students who are identified as in need by school personnel receive weekend food backpacks from the program. All money received from the community is used to buy food.
There will be a holiday lunch for all volunteers and donors to the program beginning at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, in the family life center at Stockton United Methodist Church. If you have packed a bag, cut a label, donated money or helped Tiger Tasters in any way, please come join us for the holiday event so we can thank you for all you have done. At this get-together, Tiger Tasters will make a special effort to thank those individuals and organizations who have helped us year in and year out with their donations of time and money.
Please consider a tax-deductible year end donation to Tiger Tasters. A donation of $30 per month will feed a child given current costs; $250 will cover one student for the academic year. Checks can be dropped at Stockton United Methodist Church or sent to Community Foundation of the Ozarks, P.O. Box 8960, Springfield, MO 65801. Please be sure to write “Tiger Tasters” on the memo line.
