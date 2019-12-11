In an effort to further the holiday spirit and finding a way to put a charitable donation to use, the staff of Great Southern Bank, Stockton, collectively decided their $1,000 donation should be given to Polk County House of Hope.
“As a group, we selected House of Hope in Polk County,” branch manager Tonya Summers said. “A couple of us have personally volunteered there for events in the past and we want to know we can see our donation go toward protecting those who have been victimized by violent situations.”
Echoing Summers’ sentiments and intentions, Polk County House of Hope administrators shared their appreciation for the holiday donation.
“We genuinely appreciate the donation, especially at this time of year,” interim director Jack Owens said. “Funds like this can be applied to basic expenses and don’t have all the stipulations some grant monies do at times and it allows our organization to apply these funds where they’re most-needed.”
Owens went on to further explain the reach and depth of services the local organization provides throughout the region.
Since the beginning of the year, Polk County House of Hope has provided a total of 16, 719 individual services to 442 distinct clients.
The operation also has performed 10, 484 hours of services to victims and families affected by violent situations, house 144 clients in shelters which totals 3,004 bed nights in their care.
The organization has rendered services in 29 counties and in three states as of the first week of December, 2019.
Additional information regarding Polk County House of Hope and its respective services can be obtained by visiting the group’s website at www.pchouseofhope.org or by calling the organization at (417) 399-6744.
