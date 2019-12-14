We would like to thank everyone for all the wonderful acts of kindness that was given to us during Eugene's illness and his passing. It humbled us beyond words and will never be forgotten. Carolyn Johnson; Kenney and Genia Daniels; Rich and Kelli Johnson; Jordan, Shelby and Gracie Abercrombie; and Matthew and Ashton Roberts.
