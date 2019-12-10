Final preparations for the 2019 Stockton Christmas Basket program are just around the corner. All activities will take place at the Assembly of God Church, 1505 S. Third St., Stockton.
Those who have purchased children's gifts should bring them between 8 a.m.-noon, Monday, Dec. 16, to the church's Family Life Center/Gym on the south end of the facility nearest Citizens Memorial Stockton Family Clinic. The drop off area will easily be found by entering through the double glass doors in the front of the building.
If batteries are needed for the gifts purchased, remember to include them.
Volunteers will be needed to help wrap gifts starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. All are welcome to help. The only thing volunteers need to bring is scissors. All tape and gift wrap will be provided.
Distribution of the Christmas baskets will take place between 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 21.
Other dates volunteers can help
Anyone interested in helping during this final week of activities is certainly welcome. All activities take place at Stockton Assembly of God Church, 1505 S. Third St.
1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15: Assemble boxes for food and gifts
9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17: Gift wrapping
8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19: Unpack non-perishable foods received from the grocery and organize
8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20: Pack non-perishable foods into family boxes
8 a.m.-noon: Saturday, Dec. 21: Christmas basket distribution day
In case of bad weather, an alternate pick up day has been set for 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. If pick up cannot be accomplished on Dec. 21 or 22, then 3-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23.
