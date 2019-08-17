The Simpson Reunion was held Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at the Polk County Fairgrounds in Bolivar. Larry Jackson asked the blessing. After lunch door prizes were given to Nancy Hale, Colleen Wallen, Thomas Wallen, Sandra Schmidt, Tim Simpson and Jordan Wells. The candy jar guess was won by Paul Wallen.
Those attending were from...
Stockton: Bondena Neill, Gary Simpson, Brent and Jasa Wallen, Paul and Dixie Wallen.
Bolivar: Norma Gordon, Danny and Neva Gladden, David and Nancy Hale, Dora Kay Miller, Donnie and Melinda Needham.
Springfield: Thomas, Colleen, Lilly, Audrey and Ben Wallen.
Strafford: Larry and Betty Jackson.
Polk: Tim Simpson, Bobby and Wathena Simpson, David, Cindy, Brandon and Jason Carter.
Rogersville: Mick and Sandra Schmidt, Gavin and Jordan Wells.
Eldorado Springs: Jerry, Teresa and Blake Simpson.
Bella Vista, Ark.: Cody, Janna, Quinn and Kate Simpson.
Aldrich: Norman and Sharlene Simpson.
We had a good visit and made plans to meet again on Aug. 2, 2020.
