Stockton Community Foundation received $50,000 from Steve Wrenn and Sandra Weidt in honor of their parents, Tom and Leone Wrenn. Through their generosity, funds will be available to grant recipients and will be returned to the community.
The foundation currently has 43 funds including scholarships, funds to feed children, help the elderly, support the arts, trails, the veteran’s memorial and more.
If you would like to leave a legacy to this community, check out all the funds available and donation details by visiting the CFO’s website at www.cfozarks.org. Click on affiliates at the top and select the tab labeled Stockton Community Foundation.
If you are interested in opening a fund to support a special cause, call Marilyn Ellis at 276-7826.
