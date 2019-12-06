Beef cattle producers are not known for their love of keeping records according to Eldon Cole, livestock specialist with University of Missouri Extension.
“However, records or data are everything when it comes to knowing where you are at with finances and production information for your beef enterprises,” Cole said.
One of the most accepted pieces of record gathering material is a basic three by four-inch item known as the Redbook.
The Redbook has been around the industry since being introduced in Idaho in 1985. It fits nicely into most shirt pockets and is designed for gathering all sorts of cattle herd breeding, calving, health, weight, inventory data and much more.
Ideally, the Redbook field data is transferred to a computerized record system back at the farm office.
Not only is there room for over 450 calving records, but the book also provides calving ease, calf vigor, body condition scoring and key practices regarding beef quality assurance.
The Redbook was introduced to Missouri cattle producers in 1987 as part of a University of Missouri Extension program.
A limited number of the books are now available any MU Extension field specialists in livestock. The price is normally $6 if picked up or an added postage charge of $2 if mailed.
For more information, contact any of the MU Extension livestock field specialists in southwest Missouri: Dr. Patrick Davis in Cedar County at 276-3313; Eldon Cole in Lawrence County at (417) 466-3102; Andy McCorkill in Dallas County at (417) 345-7551; or Elizabeth Picking in Howell County at (417) 256-2391.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.